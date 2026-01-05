Sophie Turner confirms dating timeline after Chris Martin romance rumours

Turner, 29, says she's 'sacked off' dating for now as she focuses on raising her daughters

Sophie Turner is opening up about juggling her personal life with single motherhood.

Speaking to NET-A-PORTER's digital title PORTER on Monday, January 5, the Game of Thrones alum reflected on the guilt she feels as a single working mom to daughters Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, ever since her divorce from Joe Jonas in September 2024. Shortly after the divorce, the 29-year-old actress became romantically involved with aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” Pearson, but they broke up after a little less than a year of being on-and-off. Her last reported romance was with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in October when the band was in London.

“The mum guilt is there forever,” Turner admitted. “I work all week and then on the weekends, I’ll spend all day with my kids each day.” Even small moments away are tough, she added, saying her “heart is sinking” if she leaves them for lunch with a friend.

“I haven’t seen my friends or I haven’t gone on a date in weeks, months! I just sack off parts of my life sometimes,” Turner shared. “I only have the capacity for work and family right now. But I’m working on it. I’ll get there.”

The Joan star's comments come after the Daily Mail reported she went on a “secret date” with Chris Martin, 48, who became single after ending his long-term relationship with Dakota Johnson last year.

Now, as she steps into her thirties, Turner appears focused less on romance and more on finding balance, stability and a little peace.

“I just want to have some peace in my thirties,” she said. “I feel like it’s been really hectic for a long time and I’m ready to not have that anymore. Just settle a bit. We’ll see if that happens.”