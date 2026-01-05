Beckham Family drama intensifies with Cruz, Brooklyn on opposite sides

David Beckham’s son, Cruz, appeared to be showing his support for his mother Victoria amid ongoing tension in the Beckham family.

The youngest son of the couple, 20, shared a festive photo from their Christmas celebrations, showing him in a Santa hat while Victoria, 51, beamed in red pyjamas.

The Beckhams celebrated the holidays at their Cotswolds home meanwhile their son Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 31, rang in the new year in South Florida.

David posted nostalgic family photos online, including a throwback of Brooklyn as a teenager, but sources said that the gestures did little to mend the strained relationship.

However, the estranged brother reportedly told friends that his connection with his parents “are over,” after months of tension that included blocking them on Instagram.

Sources continued adding that Brooklyn remained close to his grandparents, and David and Victoria are hopeful for “reconciliation despite the challenges.”

Over the festive period, both grandmothers reportedly reached out but all those attempts to reconnect were completely ignored.

Cruz confirmed that he and his parents have been blocked by Brooklyn, saying, “Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I.”

Moreover, the family tension sparked buzz after Brooklyn’s public expressions of loyalty to his wife Nicola.