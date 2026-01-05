Ashley Tisdale speaks out after cutting off ‘toxic’ Hollywood celebrity moms

Ashley Tisdale, American actress, singer, and producer, found herself facing unexpected drama in a world she thought would be supportive.

After the birth of her daughter in 2021, the 40-year-old star joined a group of celebrity moms, hoping to find some good friendship and guidance during the early days of parenthood.

The group reportedly included stars like Hilary Duff, Meghan Trainor and Mandy Moore.

At first, Tisdale was inspired by the women and their influence at how they balanced busy careers, creative projects and raising young kids.

She believed that she found a community where she truly belonged.

Over time, however, things changed and Tisdale said that she was left out of gatherings later shared on social media, seated far from others at dinners and even missed a birthday celebration for one of the members.

The High School Musical star noticed a pattern, as another mother was excluded before her.

She tried addressing her concerns directly, calling the behaviour “high school,” but mostly received silence.

One member sent flowers but no explanations or apologies were given, as Tisdale realised that staying in the group was harming her wellbeing.

Walking away was not easy, but she said it was necessary to focus on her family and mental health.

Moreover, the horrible experience taught Ashley that stepping back from toxic situations is the healthiest choice.