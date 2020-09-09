Scott Disick unfollows Sofia Ritchie on Instagram after she reunited with ex Jaden Smith

Scott Disick broke up with model Sofia Ritchie after three years of off-an-on relationship.

Shortly after, Sofia was seen hitting the beach with former beau Jaden Smith sparking romance buzz.



Looking at this, Scott made an iconic move confirming split and breaking all ties from Sofia.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star no longer follows his ex-girlfriend on Instagram.

However, it is not clear when Scott decided to unfollow the 22-year-old model.

Meanwhile, Scott is definitely getting close to his ex Kourtney amid all the recent outings they have had together.

He has started “leaning on” Kourtney “more and more” following his brief stint in a Colorado rehab facility in late April, a source previously told Life & Style.

“Their dynamic is that Kourtney likes to care for Scott and he depends on her for support,” the insider said, adding that Scott and Sofia were “happy” together, but she “could not handle his issues.”

“They were never cut out for the long term because he has too much baggage and has trouble opening up to anyone besides Kourtney,” the source mentioned.

“When he gets low, Kourtney is the only person he can turn to. It’s been a very strange back and forth between Sofia and Kourtney," they added.