Wednesday Sep 09 2020
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s long list of demands for speaking appearances

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have put across a list of demands pertaining to their speaking engagements. 

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a number of conditions that need to be met in order for them to make appearances for events.

The list includes an agreement of the sum they would be getting paid for the appearance as well as the power to choose whoever they like to introduce them or to moderate events of which they are a part.

The couple had earlier signed a deal with Harry Walker Agency in New York to represent them for speaking engagements.

As per a report by London’s Telegraph, the former royals are authorized to have control of every detail of their appearances, as revealed by a four-page ‘Virtual Event Request Form.’

The form claims: “The choice of Introducer and Moderator will be at the final discretion of the Speaker,” and “The Fee will need to be paid directly from the contracting organization’s account.”

Prior to them agreeing, the Sussex pair would also require an approximate number of the attendees as well as who they are.

They also insist on knowing the sponsors of the event and what they are getting in return— “corporations, individuals, members of the organization and government entities or organizations.”

They also wish to be told if “any live or pre-recorded program elements will run concurrently with the Speaker’s presentation.”

“What will the audience see on screen? Will you incorporate any branding? What will the Speaker see on screen immediately prior to and during their presentation?” claims the form. 

