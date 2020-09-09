Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor reveals Akshay Kumar is her ‘best co-star’ on his 53rd birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

Kareena Kapoor reveals Akshay Kumar is her ‘best co-star’ on his 53rd birthday

Indian actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed that Akshay Kumar is her ‘best co-star’ saying ‘this is how I will always remember him’

The Good Newwz actress turned to Instagram and penned down a heartfelt birthday note for Akshay, saying ‘Happy birthday to the one and only Akshay Kumar’.

Kareena, while sharing a throwback behind-the-scene picture of her sister Karisma and Akshay, further wrote, “This is how I know you... this is how I will always remember you... This is how I will keep reminding you that Lolo was your first co-star and you are my best co-star... you are and always will be nothing but the best.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Kareena and Akshay Kumar last collaborated in film Good Newwz.

Kareena, who is best known in the Bollywood as Bebo, will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

More From Bollywood:

Indian TV actress Kondapalli Sravani found dead at her home

Indian TV actress Kondapalli Sravani found dead at her home
Rhea Chakraborty is part of an ‘active drug syndicate’, says NCB

Rhea Chakraborty is part of an ‘active drug syndicate’, says NCB
Rhea Chakraborty 'an active member of a drug syndicate:' NCB

Rhea Chakraborty 'an active member of a drug syndicate:' NCB
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest in Sushant Singh's death case

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest in Sushant Singh's death case

Rhea Chakraborty taken into custody by NCB

Rhea Chakraborty taken into custody by NCB
Mahesh Bhatt blasted by son Rahul for ‘being indifferent and never seeing him as his own’

Mahesh Bhatt blasted by son Rahul for ‘being indifferent and never seeing him as his own’
Indian actor Jaya Prakash Reddy dies of cardiac arrest on Tuesday

Indian actor Jaya Prakash Reddy dies of cardiac arrest on Tuesday
Kangana Ranaut slammed for using taxpayers’ money for Y-plus protection

Kangana Ranaut slammed for using taxpayers’ money for Y-plus protection
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters booked on complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters booked on complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty files case against Sushant Singh's sister for allegedly 'molesting' her

Rhea Chakraborty files case against Sushant Singh's sister for allegedly 'molesting' her
Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan calls out Karan Johar for insulting him

Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan calls out Karan Johar for insulting him

Rhea Chakraborty names several Bollywood bigwigs during drug probe: report

Rhea Chakraborty names several Bollywood bigwigs during drug probe: report

Latest

view all