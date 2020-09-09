Qureshi arrives in Moscow to attend meeting of SCO's Council of Foreign Ministers

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Moscow today for a two-day visit to participate in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM) on the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

Regional and global issues are expected to be discussed at the SCO-CFM meeting, which would be chaired by Lavrov.

A joint statement is also expected to be issued after the meeting.

The foreign minister is expected to meet his counterparts from various other countries on the sidelines of the SCO-CFM, with talks to focus on issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations.

"Pakistan has been actively working to achieve SCO’s multi-sectoral agenda through various mechanisms," a statement from the Foreign Office said.

"The Moscow SCO-CFM will consider more than 20 documents for subsequent adoption in the SCO Council of Heads of State," it added. "It will also adopt a Joint Communiqué reflecting member states’ unified stance on important regional and international issues."

