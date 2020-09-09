Chrissy Teigen fearful about her children experiencing racism in the US

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen recently came forth to narrate her and husband and singer John Legend’s experience with racism.

During an interview with Marie Claire, Teigen recalled how she was racially-profiled by two men in a truck who were following them.

“We were in a nicer neighborhood at night, driving slowly, looking for John’s godmother’s home. These two guys were in a pickup truck slowly tailing us, flashing their lights and trying to speak to us,” she said.

“When we pulled over, they were like, ‘What are you guys looking for?’ and we gave them the address,” she added.

“They literally said, ‘Get your [expletive] out of here!’ and proceeded to follow us all the way into her driveway. They got out of the car and stared at us as we knocked on the door and went inside. It was a terrible, scary experience,” she said.

“That was my first taste of seeing what happens to Black men everyday. It was horrifying and could have gone wrong so quickly,” she went on to say.

She further detailed how the entire incident had an adverse effect on her but her husband was unhinged by it.

“I was sobbing afterward for hours, and I noticed John wasn’t emotional about it. Seeing that he wasn’t very thrown by it was really upsetting because he obviously had experienced it before,” she said.

She further spoke about how she plans on preparing her children about such sensitive topics, saying: “There are books that I read when I became a mom that would explain to them hard and traumatic situations. But it’s really hard to teach them about their privilege; there are no books for that.”

“Regardless of money or status, they’re always going to have their skin color,” she added.

“When it comes to them being treated differently because of the color of their skin, I’m going to look to John for a lot of help with that because while they are Asian and white too, their skin color is Black. We just try to talk to them like little adults, saying it in words they’ll understand, making it known that it’s very serious, and letting them ask as many questions as they need,” she said.