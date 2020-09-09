Can't connect right now! retry
R. Kelly’s freedom bid denied by appeals court

R. Kelly’s attorneys filed the appeal after his bail plea applications were already rejected thrice

Disgraced American rapper R. Kelly’s latest bid for release was also rejected as an appeals court ruled that his recurrent bail pleas were rightfully declined by a federal judge.

A three-judge panel for the US Court of Appeals Second Circuit said that there was no ‘error’ in the determination of the district court.

“We perceive no clear error in the district court’s determination. The government has demonstrated by clear and convincing evidence that Kelly presents a risk of danger to the community,” they wrote.

They also reaffirmed in their decision that US District Judge Ann Donnelly’s determination about the singer being a flight risk was also true.

Kelly’s attorneys filed the appeal after his bail plea applications were already rejected more than three times by Donnelly in reference to his sex-trafficking case. 

