Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Home invader wanted to kill Eminem

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

A stranger who broke into Marshall Mathers home told the rapper that he was there to kill him, a police officer testified on Wednesday.

Office Adam Hackstock  said that Eminem initially thought it was his nephew, but it turned out to be a stranger later identified as Matthew David Hughes.

“When Mr. Mathers asked him why he was there, he was told by Mr. Hughes that he was there to kill him,” Hackstock said in Macomb County District Court.

According to the local media, Eminem was not in court Wednesday, but his lawyer witnessed the proceedings via video.

The case was adjourned till September 28.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez reveals she doesn't read social media, TikTok comments

Selena Gomez reveals she doesn't read social media, TikTok comments

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption
'Is Meghan Markle a robot?': Viral video that left people guessing

'Is Meghan Markle a robot?': Viral video that left people guessing

When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'
Machine Gun Kelly admits album cover for his 'Tickets To My Downfall' was stolen from a photo

Machine Gun Kelly admits album cover for his 'Tickets To My Downfall' was stolen from a photo
Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts

Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts
Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane

Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane
Gigi Hadid said she is ‘proud to be Palestinian’ after hijab backlash on Vogue cover

Gigi Hadid said she is ‘proud to be Palestinian’ after hijab backlash on Vogue cover
Meghan Markle, Princess Sofia of Sweden were commoners before entering royal families

Meghan Markle, Princess Sofia of Sweden were commoners before entering royal families

Latest

view all