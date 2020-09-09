Home invader wanted to kill Eminem

A stranger who broke into Marshall Mathers home told the rapper that he was there to kill him, a police officer testified on Wednesday.

Office Adam Hackstock said that Eminem initially thought it was his nephew, but it turned out to be a stranger later identified as Matthew David Hughes.

“When Mr. Mathers asked him why he was there, he was told by Mr. Hughes that he was there to kill him,” Hackstock said in Macomb County District Court.

According to the local media, Eminem was not in court Wednesday, but his lawyer witnessed the proceedings via video.

The case was adjourned till September 28.