Royal family issues statement after King Charles power show

King Charles' office released a statement after the royal family's power show, following the overcoming of serious challenges.

On December 26, the official social media channels of the royal family shared a delightful video, showcasing special behind-the-scenes moments from the recording of the monarch's Christmas Broadcast.

"Thank you to the talented and creative team that brought The King’s Christmas Broadcast to life!" the caption of the new video reads.

The video showcased the team workers and beaming monarch, set to deliver a historic speech.

It is important to mention that King Charles was successful in reuniting the royals in one place for Christmas.

The Wales family and the York sisters, Beatrice and Eugenie, walked behind the monarch, demonstrating their unity despite family tensions.

In 2025, the royal family faced chaos due to shocking revelations about Andrew's connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

However, they returned to the positive limelight with their determination to serve people.