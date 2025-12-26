Kanye West, Bianca Censori spotted together for first time in months

Kanye West and Bianca Censori stepped out together for the first time in more than six months.

On Christmas Eve, the controversial rapper was spotted attending a performance of The Nutcracker ballet in Los Angeles alongside his wife, 30.

Reporteldy, the couple stayed for the entire show while keeping a low profile.

For the outing the Australian beauty was bundled up in a fur coat, while West, 48, wore a black hoodie and his signature face mask.

Upon the performance's conclusion, the pair head out of the venue accompanied by a "small crew."

Although the Yeezy founder and his wife have each been seen publicly on several occasions in recent months, those appearances were made separately.

This latest joint appeareance marked their first outing together in a longtime.

The last time the Bully maker and Censori were seen together was in April, in the wake of reports of a possible split.

At the time, the two were photographed having dinner in Spain just days after the musician released a song referencing their rumoured separation.

He later stirred a reconciliation narrative by sharing a photo of the couple together in a "fit pic" just a couple of days after the dinner.

For the unversed, West and Censori began dating in 2022 and quietly married later that year, less than a month after West finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The former couple shares four children, North, 12, Saint, 10, seven-year-old Chicago, and six-year-old Psalm.