Who is returning for Jumanji 4? Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas and more

Get ready to roll the dice again. The next Jumanji movie is officially in motion, and the question on every fan’s mind is the same: who’s coming back to the game?

From franchise favourites to surprising new faces, the cast updates for Jumanji 4 is as follows:

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is confirmed to return for the next movie. It’s unclear if he’ll be Dr. Xander “Smolder” Bravestone again or a new avatar.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart will be back for the next movie but not sure if he would play Franklin “Mouse” Finbar again or a new avatar.

Jack Black

Jack Black is also returning. However it’s unclear if he’ll be Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon again or a new avatar.

Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan will be back for the next movie. It’s unclear if she’ll be Ruby Roundhouse again or a new avatar.

Alex Wolff will be back as the IRL game player Spencer Gilpin

Madison Iseman will be back as the IRL game player as Bethany Walker.

Ser’Darius Blain will be back as the IRL game player as Anthony “Fridge” Johnson.

Morgan Turner will be back as the IRL game player Martha Kaply

Awkwafina will be back as Jumanji player character Ming Fleetfoot.

Nick Jonas will portray Jefferson “Seaplane” McDonough, the video game pilot.

Danny DeVito will be back as Spencer’s grandfather Edward “Eddie” Gilpin.

Bebe Neuwirth as Nora Shepherd, the aunt of Peter and Judy Shepherd, characters from the first film from 1995.

Lamorne Morris as Heater Repairman

Marin Hinkle as Janice Gilpin

Rhys Darby as Nigel Billingsley, the video game character who guides the players.

NEW CAST MEMBER

Brittany O’Grady

Burn Gorman

Dan Hildebrand

Jack Jewkes

It is pertinent to note that while this is technically the fourth film in the franchise, this is the third in the reboot series with this cast.

2017′s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle grossed $962 million at the worldwide box office.

The sequel Jumanji: The Next Level earned $801 million globally.

And, the next movie is scheduled to hit theaters on December 11, 2026.