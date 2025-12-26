Who is returning for Jumanji 4? Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas and more

December 26, 2025
Get ready to roll the dice again. The next Jumanji movie is officially in motion, and the question on every fan’s mind is the same: who’s coming back to the game?
From franchise favourites to surprising new faces, the cast updates for Jumanji 4 is as follows:
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson is confirmed to return for the next movie. It’s unclear if he’ll be Dr. Xander “Smolder” Bravestone again or a new avatar.
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart will be back for the next movie but not sure if he would play Franklin “Mouse” Finbar again or a new avatar.
Jack Black
Jack Black is also returning. However it’s unclear if he’ll be Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon again or a new avatar.
Karen Gillan
Karen Gillan will be back for the next movie. It’s unclear if she’ll be Ruby Roundhouse again or a new avatar.
Alex Wolff will be back as the IRL game player Spencer Gilpin
Madison Iseman will be back as the IRL game player as Bethany Walker.
Ser’Darius Blain will be back as the IRL game player as Anthony “Fridge” Johnson.
Morgan Turner will be back as the IRL game player Martha Kaply
Awkwafina will be back as Jumanji player character Ming Fleetfoot.
Nick Jonas will portray Jefferson “Seaplane” McDonough, the video game pilot.
Danny DeVito will be back as Spencer’s grandfather Edward “Eddie” Gilpin.
Bebe Neuwirth as Nora Shepherd, the aunt of Peter and Judy Shepherd, characters from the first film from 1995.
Lamorne Morris as Heater Repairman
Marin Hinkle as Janice Gilpin
Rhys Darby as Nigel Billingsley, the video game character who guides the players.
NEW CAST MEMBER
Brittany O’Grady
Burn Gorman
Dan Hildebrand
Jack Jewkes
It is pertinent to note that while this is technically the fourth film in the franchise, this is the third in the reboot series with this cast.
2017′s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle grossed $962 million at the worldwide box office.
The sequel Jumanji: The Next Level earned $801 million globally.
And, the next movie is scheduled to hit theaters on December 11, 2026.