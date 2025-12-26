Drew Barrymore embraces aging with makeup-free selfie

Drew Barrymore celebrated turning 50 by embracing the natural look and reframing how she views aging.

Barrymore took to Instagram December 24 to put up candid make-up free video of herself.

She captioned the post featuring her smiling as, "Aging is a privilege that I will never take for granted."

The Charlie's Angels star looked confident as she showed off her bare skin and aging lines.

“Aging is a privilege,” Barrymore wrote over her video. “It is not something to fear.”

The actress' recent upload quickly drew praise from fans and fellow celebrities.

Her Blended co-star Bella Thorne commented, “We need more of this!!!” while chef Carla Hall added, “Those beautiful laugh and smile lines are EVERYTHING!!”

One social media user wrote, "Those beautiful laugh and smile lines are EVERYTHING!! ????????"

"Yes. A thousand times, YES!!!!! How lucky we are to be alive to do all the things. Xxx," commented another netizen.

Barrymore has long been candid about her approach to beauty and wellness.

Earlier this year on The Drew Barrymore Show, she admitted, "I haven’t done anything [to my face] and I wanna try and stay that way."

She explained that while she personally avoids cosmetic procedures, she supports others who choose them.

“I also am, like, ‘Do whatever works for you.’ I know this woman who went through so much stuff in her life and she just did something that made her feel so good about herself and it changed her whole perspective.”

She added, “We’re all on our own path and we have to support each other. I see a lot of like, turkey neck or sometimes I go, wow, we’re there now. I don’t really have a tip necessarily other than I want to tell myself not to be so mean to myself.”