Which actor made surprise cameo in new 'Anaconda' movie?

Moviegoers got an unexpected treat this holiday season when an actor from the 1997 original made a surprise cameo in the latest Anaconda movie.

Jennifer Lopez appeared in the 2025 remake of Anaconda sending fans into frenzy.

Directed by Tom Gormican, Lopez made a tongue‑in‑cheek cameo as an exaggerated version of herself rather than reprising her 1997 role as Terri Flores.

Her appearance came at the end of the film.

She visited Doug (Black) in the scene and told him, “I saw your little movie, and I loved it. They’re making a new Anaconda movie, and I want you to direct it.”

Lopez’s cameo was kept secret until the premiere.

Only Ice Cube’s return as a version of himself was announced beforehand.

The reveal delighted fans who remembered Lopez’s breakout role in the 1997 original opposite Jon Voight, Ice Cube, Eric Stoltz, and Owen Wilson.

Gormican in another interview explained the decision to bring back original stars.

“We were always thinking that it would be fun to have the surviving members. So we just kept reaching out,” he shared.

The new Anaconda, starring Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello, released December 25 in US.