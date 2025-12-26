Leonardo DiCaprio regrets one thing about working with Martin Scorsese

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have been a legendary actor-director duo for decades.

Despite working together in six films, with a seventh on the way, the Titanic star has one regret that he wishes he had asked for during his collaborations with Scorsese.

The One Battle After Another actor has made it clear that he is not interested in directing, believing he could not come close to work that his mentor has created.

However, reflecting back on the past two decades of their partnership, DiCaprio said that he wishes he learned more about Scorsese’s directing techniques.

"One of the only things I could say I would regret about our relationship, if anything, is that I've been so focused on what I've been doing as an actor," DiCaprio told Scorsese at the A Year in TIME event.

He added, "You know, you make these decisions, you play these characters, you try to get into the depth of their soul as much as you possibly can. And I would have loved to be much more of a voyeur if I could have been, to watch what you do behind the camera."

The duo first worked together on Gangs in New York in 2002. Their latest project was Killers of the Flower Moon in 2023; the film received 10 Oscar nominations, including a Best Picture nod.

Leonardo and Scorsese are now gearing up for their seventh film, which is expected to start filming in February.