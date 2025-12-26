Sabrina Carpenter treats fans to unseen childhood photo during holidays

Sabrina Carpenter is spreading holiday cheer with a sweet blast from the past.

The 26-year-old pop star wished her fans a happy holiday with an adorable childhood photo of herself.

On Thursday, December 25, the Espresso hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories to share an unseen childhood photo of herself sitting with Santa Claus.

Although she didn’t caption the throwback snapshot, the festive vibes were already brimming out from it.

Prior to unveiling the gem from her treasured memories, the Please Please Please chart topper reposted her last year’s Christmas post with a caption that read, "Happy Holidays [red heart emoji] I love you all so much."

Carpenter’s latest social media posts came a day after she delivered an exciting Christmas present to her devoted fanbase.

The Short n’ Sweet tour superstar dropped Man’s Best Friend (Bonus Track Version) via streaming platforms, which includes her previously shared track Such a Funny Way.

Not only that, she also released the official lyric video for the song and marked the occasion on her Instagram grid.

"To thank you for such a beautiful year …and to supply whoever needs a cathartic Christmas crashout song… Man’s best friend bonus track edition with one of my favorites Such a Funny Way is now officially available on streaming," she wrote on Christmas eve. "Thank you for caring for these songs the way i do and for such a special 2025!! I feel lucky to know there’s still so much good to come."