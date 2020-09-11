Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Zayn Malik debuts new tattoo, receives love from Gigi Hadid on latest Instagram post

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 11, 2020

Zayn Malik debuts new tattoo, receives love from Gigi Hadid on latest Instagram post

Zayn Malik is making big changes before welcoming his first child with ladylove Gigi Hadid.

While the new father is excited to become a dad for the first time, he is prepping to embrace this addition in a way you might not have thought.

On Friday, Zayn broke his Instagram hiatus to debut his fresh back tattoo.

"Got some stuff to show ya soon!" he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Got some stuff to show ya soon!

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

The British singer received love and approval from Gigi who replied with, "‼️" on his post.

Gigi and Zayn are expected to welcome their child anytime now, as the supermodel was due in September.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry was ‘devastated’, Meghan was ‘heartbroken’ over losing his military titles

Prince Harry was ‘devastated’, Meghan was ‘heartbroken’ over losing his military titles
Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle wins the internet

Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle wins the internet
Royal family ‘hoping’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘uphold royal values’

Royal family ‘hoping’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘uphold royal values’
Harry Styles replaces Shia LeBeouf for Oliva Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Harry Styles replaces Shia LeBeouf for Oliva Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'
Johnny Depp ‘grateful’ to fans for support amidst grueling court war with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp ‘grateful’ to fans for support amidst grueling court war with Amber Heard
Queen Elizabeth’s guards raided by police after a handful tested positive for cocaine

Queen Elizabeth’s guards raided by police after a handful tested positive for cocaine

Brad Pitt ‘never wants to get married’ to Nicole Poturalski or ‘live with her’

Brad Pitt ‘never wants to get married’ to Nicole Poturalski or ‘live with her’
Naya Rivera’s painful last word before she died revealed by her son

Naya Rivera’s painful last word before she died revealed by her son
Kate Middleton pregnancy: Duchess explains how she battled her health complications

Kate Middleton pregnancy: Duchess explains how she battled her health complications

Prince William, Kate Middleton termed ‘wannabes’ for using Harry Styles track

Prince William, Kate Middleton termed ‘wannabes’ for using Harry Styles track
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attacked once again over their ‘list of demands’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attacked once again over their ‘list of demands’
Royal departure: Prince Harry stands at sixth position in line of succession?

Royal departure: Prince Harry stands at sixth position in line of succession?

Latest

view all