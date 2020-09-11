Zayn Malik debuts new tattoo, receives love from Gigi Hadid on latest Instagram post

Zayn Malik is making big changes before welcoming his first child with ladylove Gigi Hadid.

While the new father is excited to become a dad for the first time, he is prepping to embrace this addition in a way you might not have thought.

On Friday, Zayn broke his Instagram hiatus to debut his fresh back tattoo.

"Got some stuff to show ya soon!" he wrote.

The British singer received love and approval from Gigi who replied with, "‼️" on his post.

Gigi and Zayn are expected to welcome their child anytime now, as the supermodel was due in September.