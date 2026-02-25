Travis, Jason Kelce discuss being known as 'husbands' of famous women

Travis and Jason Kelce make rare admission about being linked to Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce

Kelce brothers talked about their shared experience of being partners with famous and successful women, during their new podcast episode.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce discussed how Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce become a point of reference for them as people are trying to introduce them.

However, neither of the brothers mind it as they shared on the New Heights podcast on Wednesday, February 25.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, asked his brother about being referred to as “Kylie Kelce’s husband” during the Olympics broadcast in Milan, Italy, to which he said, “Kylie was there on behalf of NBC and YouTube, I really was just there to have fun and enjoy the Olympics,” adding it was “100% the correct way to say it and I thought it was hilarious.”

Travis agreed with the former Philadelphia Eagles centre, 38, as he said, “Sometimes being the plus one is the best feeling in the world.”

Swifties on social media circulated the clip as they appreciated the star athlete being supportive of the pop superstar’s stardom and even cheering her on.

One X user wrote, “plus one of TAYLOR SWIFT,” while another added, “this is healthy masculinity!! go travis and jason.”