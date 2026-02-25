Kanye West seeks treatment in Spain after Bianca Censori ultimatum

Kanye West entered a Spanish rehab clinic in a bid to repair his marriage to Bianca Censori.

As per Daily Mail, Censori gave the rapper “one more chance” following a series of public meltdowns.

The couple were seen at the Balance Rehab Clinic in Majorca, a luxury retreat offering medically led mental health and addiction care.

Sources told The Sun that Censori’s decision to join him there was an “act of extreme bravery” after West’s erratic behavior, including inflammatory remarks about Hitler and the Jewish community, pushed their relationship to the brink.

“This time last year they were headed for divorce,” one insider said.

“…she has been the driving force for Kanye to seek help after meltdowns, and she wants to stick by him despite all the stress and near splits.”

The pair reportedly took part in joint counselling sessions.

They used the retreat to discuss their “wants, needs, vulnerabilities and hopes for moving forward.”

West later continued treatment at a clinic in Switzerland, where friends say his appearance and behaviour have already improved.

Music executive George Daniels noted, “You can see it in his face, he’s cleaned up. Bianca is addicted to him, they push each other’s emotional buttons yet are consumed by a desire to be together. Kanye could be in serious trouble without her love and care.”

The couple’s unconventional dynamic has drawn scrutiny, but insiders insist Censori’s support has been pivotal in keeping West grounded.