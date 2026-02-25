Victoria Beckham's true feelings about Brooklyn's tell-all revealed

Victoria Beckham may have been all smiles at son Cruz’s 21st birthday bash, but behind the scenes, the family drama with eldest son Brooklyn Beckham is far from over.

As per Heat magazine, Victoria is now asking famous friends to stay quiet after Gordon Ramsay publicly defended her and David Beckham amid the ongoing feud.

“While Vic desperately wants Brooklyn back, she also wants to tread carefully and doesn’t want to poke the bear,” a source said.

“So many of her pals have offered to speak up on her behalf like Gordon, and although she’s been very appreciative of the support, she’s terrified it’s going to cause Brooklyn to speak out yet again and cause the family more turmoil. She doesn’t want him to say something even more explosive than he already has."

“What pushed Brooklyn over the edge were all the rumours about the feud in the first place, and Gordon saying what he did is possibly going to make things worse. Vic is desperate for it to all quieten down and just let time be the healer.”

Ramsay, who attended Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz, insisted, “Victoria is upset, and has every right to be upset. There was nothing salacious. There was nothing inappropriate. Everyone was just having fun and having a dance.”

He added, “I’ve seen firsthand just how good parents they are. I think it’s only going to be a matter of time before Brooklyn looks at himself and understands just what his parents mean to him.”

And directly to Brooklyn: “Remember where you came from. One day, you’re not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that… You’re an amazing young man.”

Brooklyn later unfollowed Ramsay on Instagram.

With tensions high – and friends like Marc Anthony and Eva Longoria also in the mix – Victoria, sources say, is focused on one thing: keeping the peace before this family feud turns even louder.