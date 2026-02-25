Blake Lively gets snub by Hollywood A-listers amid legal war: Watch

Blake Lively is trying – to be seen.

The Gossip Girl alum, 38, struggled to be seen in New York Fashion Week – the catch – not this year’s! It was 2023.

The actress’s, as she navigates through legal battle with Justin Baldoni, older video resurfaces in which she could be seen sitting on the front row during the fashion show.

The next sitting in the row leaving few seats was was Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy Dr Meredith Grey. The video in question showed Lively sitting alone, hopefully waiting for her other mates to join.

In 2023, the It Ends With Us star took her place front row at Michael Kors’ NYFW Spring/Summer runway show – this time swapping Manhattan polish for Williamsburg waterfront cool.

And yes it was very Serena-coded.

Blake Lively’s NYFW 2023

Leaning into full Studio 54 fantasy, Lively wore a glided jumpsuit dusted in sequins, complete with a plunging scoop neckline and dramatic flared pants. The vibe? 70s disco goddess with a trust fund.

She finished the look with big, bouncy curls reminiscent of Cher in her Bob Mackie era — glamorous, unapologetic and camera-ready.

A regular Kors’ show, Lively’s attendance alone signals a must-watch collection. But she wasn’t the only star making the coast-to-coast trek.

Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Wilde, Ellen Pompeo and Nicole Ari Parker also filled the front row in luxe neutrals and plush knits.

Blake Lively's legal battle

For those unversed, the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni’s started in 2024 late December, following intense speculation about on-set tension during their 2024 movie, It Ends With Us.

Lively filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment and a smear campaign, leading to dueling lawsuits with a trial postponed to May 18, 2026.