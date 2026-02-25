Metallica announces 'Life Burns Faster' Las Vegas Sphere residency

'It's completely unchartered territory!' teases Metallica

Nothing else matters when Metallica is heading to Las Vegas.

The legendary metal band announced Wednesday, February 25, that they will stage a Life Burns Faster residency at the Sphere this October. The eight-show residency marks their first run at the cutting-edge venue and promising fans a completely reimagined live experience.

“Surprise! The world’s worst-kept secret is now official... we are bringing our No Repeat Weekends to Sphere in Las Vegas this fall!!” the band shared in a statement posted to their website after teasing the news on Instagram.

The residency will span four weekends — October 1 & 3, 15 & 17, 22 & 24, and 29 & 31 — with each Thursday and Saturday pairing featuring entirely different setlists.

“We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months’ time and way f***in psyched to go next level, it’s completely uncharted territory!” they added. “This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with you guys in a live setting, and we can’t wait to see you there!”

True to their “No Repeat Weekends” format, the band promised that fans attending both shows in a weekend “will not hear the same song twice.” They also teased that Sphere’s immersive technology will deliver “an entirely new live experience for everyone in the house…including us!”

Tickets go on sale March 6, with multiple presales beginning March 2.