Travis Kelce reveals Olympics plans with fiancée Taylor Swift

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 25, 2026

Travis Kelce now has a special someone to watch sports with, that too someone who got interested into sports because of him, and that is none other than Taylor Swift.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end discussed the Olympics games with his brother Jason Kelce during the latest episode of their podcast, New Heights, on Wednesday, February 25.

During the discussion, Travis revealed that he was “up in New York watching it,” and “me and Tay watched the entire game.”

The pop superstar, 36, has been a prominent figure this Olympics season and despite not attending the games in Italy, she seems to have been following them closely.

Taylor has been supporting the Olympics participants through social media, by commenting on their posts and cheering them up, but she also became the voice behind the promo for US Olympics team.

Not only did she narrate the video, but her song Ready For It? was the soundtrack behind the promo. The Grammy winner’s new song The Fate of Ophelia also played during one of the games, further consolidating her association with the international multi sports league. 

And now we know, the Dress hitmaker was enjoying the games with her beau by her side.

