Taylor Swift breaks cover with Travis Kelce as BRITs buzz continues

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate date night ahead of wedding celebration

Taylor Swift is no longer hiding from the cameras as she made a public appearance with her fiancé Travis Kelce for a New York City date night.

The 36-year-old pop superstar was spotted walking hand-in-hand to her vehicle with Kelce, also 36, as they left Chez Margaux this week.

The Opalite hitmaker nailed her fall style as she donned a long black coat with a matching shirt underneath, long heeled boots, and a matching bag.

As for her beau, he sported a grey coat with striped trousers for the outing.

However, their outfits were not the only thing making headlines. The NYC date night appeared to be significant because of what it means for the Grammy winner’s speculated appearance at the BRIT awards this Saturday.

Although Swift, the BRIT presenters, and her team all have kept tight-lipped about a potential appearance or performance on the weekend, her appearance in her hometown suggests an unfavourable reality.

The Eras Tour performer reportedly flew to the UK last week, along with her team, and reports suggested that they were all headed to the award show in Manchester on February 28.

The new public appearance marks Swift's first in a long time as she managed to dodge cameras because of security reasons during many dinners and parties with friends.

Even if it's not the BRITs, Swift's decision for a new public appearance definitely suggests something is cooking.