Who is Rafael Olarra? Know all about Pedro Pascal's boyfriend

Rafael Olarra, the Argentine creative director and Luke Evans ex boyfriend and The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal are at the centre of swirling romance rumours these days.

The buzz started earlier this month when Pascal, 50, and Olarra, 47, were photographed multiple times together in New York City's Lower East Side.

On 6th February, the pair were spotted linking arms on a walk before sitting down for a meal together.

Days later, they were seen side by side at a screening of Wuthering Heights, starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie, chatting closely throughout.

Then, on 24th February, photos obtained by TMZ showed the two strolling through Beverly Hills in athletic wear, arms wrapped around each other's waists.

In one snap, Pascal appears to lean in and rest his chin, and mouth, on Olarra's shoulder.

In another, Olarra reaches his arm back around Pascal in return. Both men were smiling and laughing in the Los Angeles sunshine.

Neither Pascal nor Olarra has commented on the nature of their relationship, but fans have been doing plenty of talking.

"He must really be in love, cuz he's never publicly walked around with someone like this knowingly getting papped," one supporter wrote online.

Another added, "I love that he hasn't made any big personal statements. It feels like he's just out there living his life without the fanfare."

Who is Rafael Olarra?

So who is Rafael Olarra? Born in Gualeguaychú, Argentina, he studied at the Universidad del Cine in Buenos Aires and later reportedly spent time studying in Madrid.

He has built a quietly impressive career in the world of art direction, luxury hospitality, and large-scale creative projects.

Since August 2015, he has served as creative director of the Faena Group, a high-end international hospitality brand founded by Argentinian hotelier Alan Faena, known for its immersive blend of art, culture, and luxury.

On his own website, Olarra describes his role as being "in charge of materialising Alan Faena's vision and work to improve the Faena district, which was created in collaboration with the incredible minds of Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martins, Ximena Caminos, Juan Gatti, Rem Koolhaas, Foster, Oma, Francis Mallman, Paul Qui, and many more."

Beyond Faena, he also takes on freelance art direction work spanning fashion campaigns, editorials, advertising, exhibitions, theatre, and television.

On Instagram, however, it's a different side of him that comes through, he describes himself as an "adventurous traveler", a "motivated climber", and a "triathlete", with a social circle that includes Cher, Gisele Bündchen, Violet Chachki, and Jamie Foxx.

Olarra is openly gay and was previously in a relationship with Welsh actor Luke Evans, best known for Beauty and the Beast.

What does Pedro Pascal say of Rafael Olarra romance rumours?

Pascal, for his part, has always kept his personal life tightly under wraps.

He has never publicly addressed his sexuality, and previous rumoured romances, including links to Maria Dizzia in the 1990s, Game of Thrones co-star Lena Headey in 2014, Robin Tunney in 2015, and Jennifer Aniston in 2025, were never confirmed by the actor himself.

What is well established, though, is his vocal support for the LGBTQ+ community.

His sister, Lux Pascal, is trans, and his The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey identifies as non-binary.

Speaking to The Wrap last year, Pascal said it is "important to protect people and human beings, especially those who are simply asking for the right to exist in the bodies that belong to them, in a world that they never asked to be brought into."

He described members of the LGBTQ+ community as "vulnerable, inspiring, courageous, and brave," and stressed how "very important" it is to protect those qualities "in humanity."

Both men share Chilean and South American cultural roots, Pascal was born in Chile, Olarra in Argentina, and their repeated, unhurried public appearances together suggest a comfort and closeness that has caught the attention of fans and media alike.

Whether romance is officially on the cards remains to be seen. For now, as one fan put it, Pascal appears to simply be out there living his life.