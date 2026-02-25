 
Geo News

Barbra Streisand cheers Jennifer Aniston's new romance with Jim Curtis

The legendary singer, 83, tells the 'Friends' star, 56, that she's 'so happy you are happy'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 25, 2026

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are taking their relationship to the next level
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are taking their relationship to the next level

Barbra Streisand is celebrating Jennifer Aniston — and seemingly her new chapter in love.

The legendary singer, 83, shared a heartfelt belated birthday tribute to the Friends star on Instagram, days after Aniston turned 57 and took her relationship with Jim Curtis to the next level.

Posting a throwback photo of the pair at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2024, Streisand wrote: “Dear Jen, Wishing you a Happy Belated Birthday. So happy you are happy now! Love, Barbra.” The message appeared to nod to Aniston’s blossoming romance with Curtis, a transformational coach and hypnotherapist.

The couple — who went official on social media in November after a few months of dating — recently fuelled speculation about their future when they were spotted apartment hunting on New York’s Upper East Side. Curtis has also listed his $1.5 million Manhattan property for sale, adding to buzz of a potential shared move. Earlier this month, they marked their first Valentine’s Day together, with Aniston posting a playful snap holding Sweethearts candy as Curtis sat in the background.

Curtis recently opened up about their relationship on Today, revealing, “We were introduced by friends.” He added, “It took a long time, but we chatted for a long time and became close,” later admitting with a blush that they’ve been together “Close to a year.”

Aniston has also praised him publicly, telling Elle, “He's quite extraordinary… He's very special, very normal, and very kind.”

Travis Kelce reveals Olympics plans with fiancée Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce reveals Olympics plans with fiancée Taylor Swift
Hilary Duff accuses Ashley Tisdale of 'using' her amid toxic mom group drama
Hilary Duff accuses Ashley Tisdale of 'using' her amid toxic mom group drama
Blake Lively gets snub by Hollywood A-listers amid legal war: Watch
Blake Lively gets snub by Hollywood A-listers amid legal war: Watch
Jason Bateman makes rare red carpet outing with wife Amanda Anka
Jason Bateman makes rare red carpet outing with wife Amanda Anka
Idris Elba's daughter Isan makes bold claim about ‘Love Island'
Idris Elba's daughter Isan makes bold claim about ‘Love Island'
Taylor Swift fans gush over Travis Kelce's sweet remarks about future wife
Taylor Swift fans gush over Travis Kelce's sweet remarks about future wife
Does Loki's minimal appearance in 'Avengers: Doomsday' make sense?
Does Loki's minimal appearance in 'Avengers: Doomsday' make sense?
‘Melania' producer spills on superstar soundtrack snubs
‘Melania' producer spills on superstar soundtrack snubs