Barbra Streisand cheers Jennifer Aniston's new romance with Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are taking their relationship to the next level

Barbra Streisand is celebrating Jennifer Aniston — and seemingly her new chapter in love.

The legendary singer, 83, shared a heartfelt belated birthday tribute to the Friends star on Instagram, days after Aniston turned 57 and took her relationship with Jim Curtis to the next level.

Posting a throwback photo of the pair at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2024, Streisand wrote: “Dear Jen, Wishing you a Happy Belated Birthday. So happy you are happy now! Love, Barbra.” The message appeared to nod to Aniston’s blossoming romance with Curtis, a transformational coach and hypnotherapist.

The couple — who went official on social media in November after a few months of dating — recently fuelled speculation about their future when they were spotted apartment hunting on New York’s Upper East Side. Curtis has also listed his $1.5 million Manhattan property for sale, adding to buzz of a potential shared move. Earlier this month, they marked their first Valentine’s Day together, with Aniston posting a playful snap holding Sweethearts candy as Curtis sat in the background.

Curtis recently opened up about their relationship on Today, revealing, “We were introduced by friends.” He added, “It took a long time, but we chatted for a long time and became close,” later admitting with a blush that they’ve been together “Close to a year.”

Aniston has also praised him publicly, telling Elle, “He's quite extraordinary… He's very special, very normal, and very kind.”