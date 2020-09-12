Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Gal Gadot starrer "Wonder Woman 1984" release delayed till December

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 12, 2020

Gal Gadot starrer "Wonder Woman 1984" release has been delayed till December, announced Warner Bros movie studio on Friday.

If 'Wonder Woman' had stuck on its previous release date, the film would collide with Warner Bros' 'Tenet', which will get an extra boost when NYC and Los Angeles theaters reopen; some hope and project that will happen around early October.

On the other hand, the studio is keeping the Legendary sci-fi movie 'Dune' on the calendar for a December 18 release, and believes the holiday marketplace is big enough for two mega-tentpoles.

The decision by the studio has been in the cards for some time, and exhibition knew this was coming. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry was ‘devastated’, Meghan was ‘heartbroken’ over losing his military titles

Prince Harry was ‘devastated’, Meghan was ‘heartbroken’ over losing his military titles
Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle wins the internet

Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle wins the internet
Royal family ‘hoping’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘uphold royal values’

Royal family ‘hoping’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘uphold royal values’
Harry Styles replaces Shia LeBeouf for Oliva Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Harry Styles replaces Shia LeBeouf for Oliva Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'
Johnny Depp ‘grateful’ to fans for support amidst grueling court war with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp ‘grateful’ to fans for support amidst grueling court war with Amber Heard
Queen Elizabeth’s guards raided by police after a handful tested positive for cocaine

Queen Elizabeth’s guards raided by police after a handful tested positive for cocaine

Brad Pitt ‘never wants to get married’ to Nicole Poturalski or ‘live with her’

Brad Pitt ‘never wants to get married’ to Nicole Poturalski or ‘live with her’
Naya Rivera’s painful last word before she died revealed by her son

Naya Rivera’s painful last word before she died revealed by her son
Kate Middleton pregnancy: Duchess explains how she battled her health complications

Kate Middleton pregnancy: Duchess explains how she battled her health complications

Prince William, Kate Middleton termed ‘wannabes’ for using Harry Styles track

Prince William, Kate Middleton termed ‘wannabes’ for using Harry Styles track
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attacked once again over their ‘list of demands’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attacked once again over their ‘list of demands’
Royal departure: Prince Harry stands at sixth position in line of succession?

Royal departure: Prince Harry stands at sixth position in line of succession?

Latest

view all