Gal Gadot starrer "Wonder Woman 1984" release delayed till December

Gal Gadot starrer "Wonder Woman 1984" release has been delayed till December, announced Warner Bros movie studio on Friday.

If 'Wonder Woman' had stuck on its previous release date, the film would collide with Warner Bros' 'Tenet', which will get an extra boost when NYC and Los Angeles theaters reopen; some hope and project that will happen around early October.

On the other hand, the studio is keeping the Legendary sci-fi movie 'Dune' on the calendar for a December 18 release, and believes the holiday marketplace is big enough for two mega-tentpoles.

The decision by the studio has been in the cards for some time, and exhibition knew this was coming.