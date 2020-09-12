Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp ‘grateful’ to fans for support amidst grueling court war with Amber Heard

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 12, 2020

In the midst of his grueling court war with Amber Heard, American actor Johnny Depp has thanked his fans for the support they showed for him.

In a handwritten letter posted on Instagram, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor thanked his fans for their ‘constant and loyal’ support.

He also shared a video of him writing the note, saying: “Hello All! I just wanted to thank you all once again for your constant and loyal support throughout many long and interesting episodes of my life… I am only here because of you — and I’m only here for you!!! All thanks and love to you for all, JD.”

His show of gratitude comes days after his lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million was further pushed back.

The actor had requested for the date to be delayed owing to his prior filming commitments. However, the actual reason for the delay was the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. 

