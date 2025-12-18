Jon M. Chu set to be honoured with Judy Garland Award

Jon M. Chu earned a career milestone achievement following his work in Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

The Crazy Rich Asians director is set to receive the inaugural Judy Garland Award at the Lumiere Awards.

The newly-established honour celebrates individuals whose artistry, imagination, and cultural influence embody the highest ideals in entertainment.

The award was created to celebrate Judy Garland’s legacy as an actress, singer and performer, it recognises creators whose work elevates storytelling and continues to inspire audiences around the world.

The award also holds significance since Garland started in 1939s The Wizard of Oz as Dorothy, and Chu revived the iconic role, though less significant yet a crucial role in telling the story of Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked and its sequel.

Lorna Luft, who collaborated closely with the Advanced Imaging Society to shape this tribute, said, “I find Jon to be one of the most important, generous, and brilliantly talented directors within this new generation of filmmakers.”

She added, “I am so honoured to be the one presenting him with this well-deserved award, as he is probably the only filmmaker who could have beautifully bridged the world of the original Oz film with this exuberant new generation of Wicked fans. My deepest thanks and congratulations to Jon for expanding our Oz family.”

Jim Chabin, President of the Advanced Imaging Society (AIS), also raved about the filmmaker, adding, “Jon’s remarkable talent, vision, and heart make him an especially meaningful choice for this inaugural honour.”

Previously, AIS honourees have included James Cameron, Martin Scorsese, Ang Lee, Jennifer Lee, James Mangold, Jon Favreau, Christopher McQuarrie, Victoria Alonso and others.