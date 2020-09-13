Pak celebs to protest against rampant rape cases tomorrow

Can't connect right now! retry
The protest is slated to happen at the Karachi press club from 5pm to 7pm on September 17, Monday. Photo courtesy: Instagram

KARACHI: In light of the recent horrific motorway incident that has sparked outrage and angst among the masses, Pakistani celebrities have called people to join the protest against the rampant sexual harassment cases in the country which have raised concerns over the safety of citizens – regardless of their gender and age.

Famed celebrities, including actors Ayesha Omar, Faisal Qureshi, Momal Shiekh, and Ushna Shah posted on Instagram, urging people to join the protest launched by the media fraternity at Karachi Press Club, September 14, Monday, from 5 pm – 7 pm.

Read more: Netizens burst in anger over horrific Motorway incident, call for prompt action

The incident took place on Tuesday night when robbers had gang-raped a mother of two on the Motorway within Gujjarpura police's jurisdiction in Lahore.

Following the horrific incident, the social media users flew into a rage on Thursday and demanded severe punishment for the culprits involved in the disturbing incident – that has jolted Pakistan and has raised serious questions on the law and order situation on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

