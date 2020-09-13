Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Emilia Clarke and Matt Smith's fans rejoice after relationship rumours emerge

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

Fans were left pleasantly surprised after news broke out about two incredibly talented and immensely charming British stars, Matt Smith and Emilia Clarke reportedly dating.

The Doctor Who actor, 37, and the Game of Thrones stat, 33, sent fans in a tizzy after they were spotted on a dinner date followed by an evening stroll in London’s Soho neighbourhood.

According to a report by The Mail on Sunday citing a source, the two British sweethearts spent an intimate evening together at Russian restaurant, Bob Bob Ricard after which they strolled through the area looking evidently elated.

Clarke was a sight for sore eyes in her immaculate white flared trousers and a dark coat with boots.

Soon after word got out, fans were on cloud nine, speculating that there may be something brewing between the two.

The two have weaved magic on screens prior to this in Terminator: Genisys

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle could be the next Ronald Reagan, hints agent close to the duchess

Meghan Markle could be the next Ronald Reagan, hints agent close to the duchess
Demi Lovato hits out at false claims about Max Ehrich comparing her to Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato hits out at false claims about Max Ehrich comparing her to Selena Gomez
Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month

Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month
Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies
Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties
Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag
Princess Diana’s honeymoon letters were in stark contrast to her later bombshell claims

Princess Diana’s honeymoon letters were in stark contrast to her later bombshell claims

Prince Andrew getting snubbed by the royal family comes as a huge blow to Prince Philip

Prince Andrew getting snubbed by the royal family comes as a huge blow to Prince Philip

Princess Diana had similar plans as Harry and Meghan, involving her ‘true love’, Hasnat Khan

Princess Diana had similar plans as Harry and Meghan, involving her ‘true love’, Hasnat Khan

Latest

view all