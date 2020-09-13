Emilia Clarke and Matt Smith's fans rejoice after relationship rumours emerge

Fans were left pleasantly surprised after news broke out about two incredibly talented and immensely charming British stars, Matt Smith and Emilia Clarke reportedly dating.



The Doctor Who actor, 37, and the Game of Thrones stat, 33, sent fans in a tizzy after they were spotted on a dinner date followed by an evening stroll in London’s Soho neighbourhood.

According to a report by The Mail on Sunday citing a source, the two British sweethearts spent an intimate evening together at Russian restaurant, Bob Bob Ricard after which they strolled through the area looking evidently elated.

Clarke was a sight for sore eyes in her immaculate white flared trousers and a dark coat with boots.

Soon after word got out, fans were on cloud nine, speculating that there may be something brewing between the two.

The two have weaved magic on screens prior to this in Terminator: Genisys.