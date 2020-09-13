Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Andrew barred from all royal events including Prince Philip’s 100th birthday

Prince Andrew is getting the cold treatment from the British royal family for being one of the most disgraced royals in history.

According to a report by The Sun, the Duke of York is getting snubbed by the royal family on all major events, including Prince Philip’s 100th birthday celebration.

Organizers of the events have been asked to avoid using pictures of him in an upcoming photo exhibition as well.

A source revealed to the outlet, "There is a warning from up high to play down Andrew. He will be included as little as possible.”

"It’s not whitewashing history because you can’t leave him out entirely. But it will not make a big deal of his relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh over the years,” said the insider.

"This is obviously proving difficult because he is his son and it’s playing down his role in the family,” added the source.

For the unversed, Prince Andrew has been under fire over his links with late convicted sexual predator, Jeffrey Epstein.

