Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande felt ‘like sisters’ while working on ‘Rain on Me’

Ariana Grande’s and Lady Gaga’s iconic performance, Rain on Me received a large amount of support since moment their VMA collaboration went live and it appears the duo had a blast of a time shooting it as well.

During to an interview with People, Gaga and Grande’s choreographer, Ricky Jackson elaborated upon the singers's relationship and claimed they acted “like sisters” during the entirety of the shoot.

According to Jackson, Grande ended up speaking "to Gaga about how Gaga saw the video, how she saw the fashion, the hair, the makeup, the dancing. ... She was really just free to come into the House of Gaga and perform and give her best, through our eye and through our lens and through our choreography."

Jackson also went on to say, the pair was "laughing, cracking up, speaking about fashion, going over the dance moves, talking to each other, coordinating with each other. It's always hard work. ... Though we were working, it was still such a good time."

