Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim's cute back-and-forth sparks buzz on social media

'Tangled' live-action co-stars Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim delight fans with sweet exchange

Milo Manheim seems to be the perfect Flynn Rider for Teagan Croft’s Rapunzel as the co-stars gave a glimpse into their bond, on social media.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 24, took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 7, and shared a screenshot of the casting announcement.

The Zombies star shared a collage of his and Croft’s pictures with the animated Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, which prompted a fun back-and-forth with his co-star in the comments section.

Taking to the comments, the Titans actress wrote, “If u edited this photo urself ur actually so real for that.”

The Australian star also exclaimed, “Ohhhh waitttt who is thattt.”

Manheim’s social media post received much applause by fans, friends, and fellow celebrities alike as Kevin Jonas commented clapping emojis, and Witney Carson wrote, “WHAT!!!!! This is so wild and so cool. Congrats Milo!!!”

Xochitl Gomez added, “Ooooh yeah. I’m sat! Congrats Milo,” and Freya Skye, who was among one of the actress’ eyed for the movie, expressed, “congratulations!!!! I’m so excited for you!!!!!”

The comments continue to pour in as the casting news is celebrated, while fans also express curiosity for the other cast members, especially for Mother Gothel.

Disney has not yet revealed further details about the live-action.