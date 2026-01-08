'Stranger Things': Noah Schnapp shuts down Conformity Gate theory

It's done for now.

The Netflix show, Stranger Things, which aired its finale on December 31, 2025, has assured fans through TikTok and Instagram bios reading 'All Episodes' that the hit show 'is now playing', amid the viral Conformity Gate fan theory claiming another ending is on the way.

A concept known as Conformity Gate has explored across TikTok and online fan communities, with viewers claiming the Season 5 finale was designed to mislead audiences.

According to this theory, the apparent victory over Vecna was not real, and the ending shown was actually a carefully crafted illusion.

Now, Stranger Things star, Noah Schnapp has set the record straight, saying he believes the ending is complete.

The 21-year-old actor shared his two cents on how the series concluded, in in the wake of the viral theory that a final episode is forthcoming.

'I remember crying a lot at the final table read,' Schnapp said in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published Tuesday, Jan. 6.

'They had us read it for the first time all together and I just think it was perfect.

'Once I wrapped, I felt it was time to let Will go,' Schnapp said.

'Now I’ve really made peace with it, and especially sharing these final episodes with the fans, the fact that these stories have been told and the journeys are done.'

Though Schnapp says "the story is over," he shared, 'I’ll take with me the lessons I’ve learned. I’m going to take the relationships with me forever, and I just hope this show can have a lasting, positive impact.'

Stranger Things debuted on Netflix in July 2016 and lasted for five seasons.

The final season came in installments, which saw Volumes 1 and 2 arrive on Nov. 26 and Dec. 25, respectively.