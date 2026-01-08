Jackie Apostel's career move could spark fresh Beckham family rivalry

Jackie Apostle's career move could spark fresh Beckham family rivalry

Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel has spoken about her surprise career move, which could intensify a rivalry with his estranged brother Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz.

Jackie, 29, who has been in relationship with David and Victoria's son Cruz, 20, for two years, is a music producer and has also written songs for artists.

She has now confessed plans to write a movie, particularly a musical.

Nicola, 30, is an actress and has worked in several films and the FX show Bates Motel.

Speaking in an Instagram video, Jackie explained: 'I really want to write a musical and I've wanted to write a musical for a really long time. I know it sounds lame and I know a lot of musicals are s**t but mine will not be.

'And I've always loved musicals. I want to write. you know something as timeless and iconic as Grease or something you know Disney Pixar vibes.

'I would love that as well. I'm a huge fan of like Rio. The music is just unbelievable. In a dream world. 'I think 2026 is the year you make things happen and you expect the unexpected.'

