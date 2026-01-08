Ray J in deadly thralls of illness amid legal war with ex Kim Kardashian

Ray J hit by severe health setback as Kim Kardashian lawsuit drags on

Ray J has come face to face with a serious illness during his longstanding legal feud with ex Kim Kardashian, and has been admitted into a hospital.

The 44-year-old R&B singer is reportedly diagnosed with “severe” pneumonia after being rushed to the hospital in Las Vegas.

Ray J, also known as William Ray Norwood Jr., raised alarm because of “heart pains” and various tests were immediately run, according to a TMZ report, on Wednesday, January 7.

While the One Wish rapper is still awaiting test results, the report detailed that he has experienced the same illness back in 2021, and was admitted to a healthcare facility in Miami under the prognosis of COVID-19.

Previously speaking to news outlets, Ray J recalled, “I thought it was over,” adding that he “started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying.”

The concerning ailment comes after a tough year for the hip-hop singer’s legal battle with the Kardashians.

The socialites slammed Ray J’s allegations of racketeering against them, and sued him for defamation.

Soon after, the singer was spotted exhibiting erratic behaviour as he held up a gun to his estranged wife, Princess Love, and was taken under arrest.