'The Traitors' fans excited for Donna Kelce debut in upcoming season

Donna Kelce joins 'The Traitors' season 4 premiere this week

The Traitors season four is highly anticipated not only for the game, but also for the Donna Kelce reality TV debut.

The game show premieres on Thursday, January 8, and Donna will be one of the celebrity guests in the Scottish Highlands.

The mother of NFL stars, Jason and Travis Kelce, will be titled Mama Kelce in the show as she plays for a huge cash prize by either being Faithful or Traitor.

In a new teaser for the show, Donna was seen walking into the frame, hidden under a red hood, and makes a grand reveal by pulling it off.

This comes after Donna shared the first teaser video weeks ago on social media, and the anticipation rose up high.

In the video, the mom of two begins, “Mom Instincts? More like killer instincts!”

She continues, “I’ve spent years on the side-lines, I’ve studied the game, I’ve trained champions, and now it’s my turn to play.”

Alongside Donna, other celebrities joining the star-studded cast include, Colton Underwood from The Bachelor, Mark Ballas from Dancing with the Stars, Rob Rausch from Love Island USA, and many familiar faces from The Desperate Housewives.

While all of these stars have been a part of reality shows before, Donna is the only one making her debut.