'Celebrity Traitors' Cat Burns marks 'new life' after painful surgery

Celebrity Traitors star Cat Burns has said she feels overwhelmed yet relieved after undergoing breast reduction surgery.

The End Game singer, 25, shared a health update to her Instagram Story, explaining that she hopes to 'love her body' after years of suffering from 'pain' and dealing with 'over-sexualisation.'

Sharing a photo of herself while she recovered in hospital, Cat laid in bed and wrote a lengthy caption.

She said: 'I was going back and forth on whether I was gonna share this but I know I've built an understanding community of people!

'I've just come out of my breast reduction surgery! had a big fat cry once I saw mum sisty and Sarah. (Joyful tears btw the amount of relief and happiness I feel is overwhelming).

'I've always struggled with my boobies since they arrived on my chest at like 12, they caused me so much pain when exercising and I deeply hated the over-sexualisation it brought.'

Cat continued: 'I tried so many different ways to work with my body and wear different bras etc but I thought while I'm young and healthy and by the universes grace am able to go this surgery I want to love my body going into the next part of my life!

'Today marks the start of my new life! Surgery went really well I did affirmations before and after and I'm feeling ok!

'Gonna watch Traitors now from my hospital bed and chill, love you all.'

