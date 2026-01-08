Jennifer Garner discusses rebuilding bond with Ben Affleck after sad 'loss'

Jennifer Garner was able to 'forgive' ex Ben Affleck and become friends again

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have become an exemplary co-parenting duo, but things weren’t always so smooth sailing between them after divorce.

The 53-year-old actress revisited the painful memories of her divorce from the Good Will Hunting star, also 53, in a new interview and shared previously undisclosed details.

The Elektra star spoke about how “hard” it was to deal with a divorce which changed her life, when Affleck and her were already parents to three kids together – Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.

“The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard,” Garner told Marie Claire UK in an interview on Wednesday, January 7.

The Alias actress revealed that the support of her loved ones was the crucial thing that kept her going at the time.

However, years down the line Garner and the Gone Girl actor were able to navigate their bond as co-parents and friends again. “I’m able to co-parent at this point in time with peace and equanimity and a partnership that I didn’t know I would ever get back to,” she told the outlet.

Through her story, the 13 Going on 30 actress shared, that she wanted to send a message to all women, “Time is the opportunity to heal. Time is the opportunity to forgive, to move on and to find a new way to be friends.”