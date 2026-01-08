'Coronation Street' Paula Lane becomes mom of three

Paula Lane had revealed in August that she was expecting her third child

Coronation Street star Paula Lane and Tom Shaw are now parents of three.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the actress, 39, revealed the birth of her and husband's third child as the couple expanded their family once again.

The newborn is a baby boy, and they have given him named him Patrick. She shared a selection of snaps with the baby, including one where Paul is cradling her son.

In the caption, she sweetly wrote that her baby boy had 'completed' their family.

The star previously played Kylie Platt on Corrie from 2010 to 2016, and also had a stint as Ella Forster on Emmerdale, before quitting in December 2024.

Paula wrote: 'Welcome to the ranch Patrick. We are all completely and utterly in love.

'So longed for...thank you for completing us.'

She had revealed in August that she was expecting her third child, sharing a heartwarming photo to announce the news.

In the photo, her scan was placed it in between cards informing her son and daughter that they were set to become big siblings.