'The Pitt' returns: 'Everything to know about Season 2

January 08, 2026

The Pitt is making waves across the media landscape after a power-packed season in 2025, and it's already shaping up to be one of the best shows of 2026. 

The Pitt Season 2 makes its debut later this week on HBO Max. 

The new season resumes roughly nine months after the intense events of the show's award-winning first season. 

It follows Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle), Head Charge Nurse Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa), a returning (post-rehab) Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball), and the rest of the Pitt Crew as they navigate a chaotic Fourth of July shift.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch The Pitt Season 2.

When Does The Pitt Season 2 Premiere?

Season 2, Episode 1, titled “7 AM,” premieres on Thursday, January 8.

What Time Do New Episodes Air?

New episodes of The Pitt stream on HBO Max every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

This means the Season 2 premiere arrives tomorrow, January 8, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). 

How to Watch The Pitt

The Pitt is an HBO Max original series, meaning a subscription to HBO Max is required to stream the show.

