'The Pitt' returns: 'Everything to know about Season 2

January 08, 2026
The Pitt is making waves across the media landscape after a power-packed season in 2025, and it's already shaping up to be one of the best shows of 2026.
The Pitt Season 2 makes its debut later this week on HBO Max.
The new season resumes roughly nine months after the intense events of the show's award-winning first season.
It follows Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle), Head Charge Nurse Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa), a returning (post-rehab) Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball), and the rest of the Pitt Crew as they navigate a chaotic Fourth of July shift.
When Does The Pitt Season 2 Premiere?
Season 2, Episode 1, titled “7 AM,” premieres on Thursday, January 8.
What Time Do New Episodes Air?
New episodes of The Pitt stream on HBO Max every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).
This means the Season 2 premiere arrives tomorrow, January 8, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).
How to Watch The Pitt
The Pitt is an HBO Max original series, meaning a subscription to HBO Max is required to stream the show.