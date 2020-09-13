Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 13 2020
Ellen DeGeneres accused of bullying Mariah Carey

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

Mariah Carey was bullied by Ellen DeGeneres in an interview when the singer was pregnant, according to the latest reports. 

The TV show host has been accused of bullying the singer in a resurfaced video. 

Following her interview,  Mariah had told a magazine that she was pregnant at the time of the interview and wasn't ready to reveal the news of her pregnancy.

Ellen DeGeneres played a 'prank' on Mariah involving making her drink alcohol, knowing that her refusal would 'confirm' the rumour that she was expecting at the time.

Mariah, the former wife of Nick Cannon, said that she was made to feel "extremely uncomfortable" at the time by the host.

The footage was reviewed by one of the channel's biggest stars, Sylvia Jeffreys, who launched a blistering attack on the 62-year-old comedian.


