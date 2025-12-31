Gina Rodriguez gives birth to second child with husband Joe LoCicero

 
Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child, a boy, in 2023
Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child, a boy, in 2023

Gina Rodriguez is officially a mom of two.

The Jane the Virgin star has welcomed her second child - and first daughter - with her husband Joe LoCicero. The proud mom announced the news in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, December 30, and also revealed her name.

“2025 gave me Her. Lucille Edith LoCicero. I love you forever baby girl,” Rodriguez, 41, wrote alongside a series of intimate photos, including one tender shot of her holding her newborn daughter close as the baby rested against her neck. Other images captured candid moments of the baby, along with a romantic photo of Rodriguez and LoCicero kissing in front of a glowing sunset.

The couple — who married in 2019 — are already parents to a son, Charlie Ray, whom they welcomed in 2023. Rodriguez and LoCicero, 39, have largely kept their family life private but have shared meaningful milestones with fans along the way.

Rodriguez first announced her pregnancy in July during a red carpet appearance at Netflix’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 fight at Madison Square Garden. She cradled her baby bump while posing alongside her husband, later confirming that they were expecting a baby girl.

At the time, Rodriguez spoke candidly about her mixed emotions surrounding childbirth. “I'm terrified of birth. It's so painful,” she told People magazine. “But I'm so excited for our baby girl to come into this world. And so it's like, I'll do what I gotta do to get her here.”

