Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Nick Cannon praises Eminem, says he wants to end beef with Detroit rapper

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 14, 2020

Nick Cannon has expressed his desire to end his dispute with Detroit rapper Eminem.

Nick sat for an interview with Fat Joe on Instagram and talked about the dispute with the Detroit rapper.

The 'Wild'n Out' creator admitted he would be willing to let bygones be bygones.

"One day, hopefully, dude and I will get an opportunity to sit down, 'cause like I said, I do respect his ability," Nick said.

When Joe said he would be willing to mediate the talk between Nick and Em, Nick said, "If you can do it, man,".

"I been trying to get...I done talked to Royce, we trying to really get it popping, 'cause I think at the end two men need to really have that conversation," he added.

"While you at it, tell him to come...we'll set up an exclusive Wild'n Out Detroit," Nick added.

Em and Nick Cannon's beef is over a decade old and dates back to when Slim called out Nick and former wife Mariah Carey on the 2009 song "Bagpipes From Bagdad." Em reignited the beef in 2019 on the Fat Joe track "Lord Above" when he took shots at Cannon. Nick returned the vitriol with a series of diss tracks and even involved 50 Cent.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month

Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month
Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies
Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties
Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag
Princess Diana’s honeymoon letters were in stark contrast to her later bombshell claims

Princess Diana’s honeymoon letters were in stark contrast to her later bombshell claims

Prince Andrew getting snubbed by the royal family comes as a huge blow to Prince Philip

Prince Andrew getting snubbed by the royal family comes as a huge blow to Prince Philip

Princess Diana had similar plans as Harry and Meghan, involving her ‘true love’, Hasnat Khan

Princess Diana had similar plans as Harry and Meghan, involving her ‘true love’, Hasnat Khan
Meghan Markle proved wrong by Sweden's Princess Sofia?

Meghan Markle proved wrong by Sweden's Princess Sofia?
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick's split: Kourtney Kardashian knew it

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick's split: Kourtney Kardashian knew it

Latest

view all