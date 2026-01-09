Fetty Wap speaks out after early prison release after three years behind bars

The Grammy-nominated rapper pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute drugs in 2022

Fetty Wap is feeling grateful after getting an early release from prison.

The “Trap Queen” rapper was released from prison on Thursday, January 8, nearly a year earlier than expected. The New Jersey native, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, walked free 11 months ahead of his original December 2026 release date after serving more than three years behind bars on federal drug charges. Fetty, 34, acknowledged the moment in a statement shared with Billboard, thanking those who stood by him during his incarceration.

“I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support — it truly means everything to me,” he said. “Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves. I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper was arrested in October 2021 in Queens just before his scheduled Rolling Loud NYC performance, after federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment alleging he transported large quantities of drugs from California to Long Island.

He later pleaded guilty in August 2022 to conspiring to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine and was sentenced to six years in prison in May 2023. He served his time at a low-security facility in Sandstone, Minnesota. His prison release date has been moved up several times since then.