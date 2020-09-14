Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 14 2020
'Friends' star Cole Sprouse had a massive crush on Jennifer Aniston

Monday Sep 14, 2020

Jennifer Aniston, who portrayed 'Rachel Green' in hit sitcom Friends, became so popular that fans started copying her style, and fans were so impressed with her performance that they began calling her 'Rachel'.

Jennifer has been a household name for decades because of her charming personality and outstanding performance in 'Friends'.

Several stars fell in love with her, including one of her co-stars, Cole Sprouse, who essayed the role of Ben - the son of Ross Geller (David Schwimmer).

Cole could not even stop himself of being attracted by Aniston's stunning personality. He recently admitted that he had a crush on Jennifer Aniston while he filmed 'Friends' from 2000 to 2002.

In an interviews, the actor confessed that he was so smitten with Aniston that he would forget his lines.

"I remember being infatuated with Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the series," he said.

He continued, "I remember as a kid being quite intimidated ‘cause it was, at the point that I had stepped on, it was a really well-oiled machine and it was a bunch of older actors, and I was the youngest actor there."

The show first aired in 1994 and ran for ten seasons. It didn’t take long for the comedy to become a huge success, and it was one of NBC’s top-rated sitcoms.

'Friends' is about six twenty-something-year-old friends, three women, and three men, trying to figure out life while living in New York City. Each character has their quirks.

The show still has a considerable following, and fans can relate to the characters in some way.

