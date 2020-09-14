Sofia Richie and Scott Disick's split: Kourtney Kardashian knew it

Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t confident in the pair’s relationship from the beginning as she never felt that Sofia Richie was the 'best fit' for Scott Disick.



The reality star reportedly knew that Sofia Richie was not the best fit for her ex Scott Disick. She believed that they weren’t a match made in heaven.

The reality star wasn’t confident in the pair’s relationship from the beginning as she never felt that the model was the best fit' for Disick, according to new report.

The stunning daughter of Lionel Richie and Disick, during the early days of their relationship, made it seem as though they were made for each other and would be together forever. But, their relationship lasted for three years only.

When they were enjoying quality time together many people questioned their romance due to their 15-year age gap, but they proved them wrong by maintaining a loving relationship for nearly three years.

In May 2020, Disick and Richie called it quits after his brief stay at a Colorado rehab facility. Sofia reportedly pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off.

Since her split from Sofia, Disick has been spending more time with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. He even publicly flirted with Kardashian, the mother of his three children, on Instagram again.