Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana’s honeymoon letters were in stark contrast to her later bombshell claims

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 14, 2020

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's ties had been quite shaky from the very start of their marriage, leading to a bumpy road ahead as well. 

However, some contradictory statements made by the Princess of Wales have left royal fans bemused as the honeymoon letters written by her have now been brought to light.

Diana and Charles’s marriage crumbled in 1992 following 11 years of being together.

This decision was triggered over the 1992-released book Diana—Her True Story, written by Andrew Morton. The bombshell contents of the book, for which Diana had made secret contributions, had left the royal family shaken as she gave a glimpse of her ‘miserable’ life in the palace.

Diana’s recordings of the interview with Morton were also revealed after her death in which she said: “We were opening our diaries to discuss various things. Out comes two pictures of Camilla. And on our honeymoon, cufflinks arrive on his wrists. Two C’s entwined like the Chanel ‘C’. Got it. One knew exactly. So I said, ‘Camilla gave you those didn’t she?’ He said, ‘Yes, so what’s wrong? They’re a present from a friend’.”

“And boy did we have a row. Jealousy, total jealousy. And it was such a good idea, the two C’s, but it wasn’t that clever,” she said.

“My dreams were appalling at night, I dreamt of Camilla the whole time. Basically, they thought I could adapt to being Princess of Wales overnight,” added Diana.

The statements made by Diana in 1991 were poles apart from the letters she wrote during her honeymoon where she claimed to have been happy.

Her former butler, Paul Burrell released extracts of her letters in 2001 where she wrote to her friend, saying: “I couldn’t feel happier and would never of [sic] believed how content or wonderful I feel. The cruise on Britannia was extremely spoiling and we spent most of the time giggling and mobbing each other up.”

“Marriage suits me enormously and I just adore having someone to look after and spoil,” she said.

“It’s the best thing that ever happened to me — besides being the luckiest lady in the world,” she added.

Writing to another friend, Diana said: “We practically blub every time we watch a video of the wedding and I can just imagine in ten years’ time, one of the minor Wales’ saying, ‘Why did you call Daddy, ‘Philip’?’ Oh well, something to look forward to,” she said referencing her gaffe at the royal wedding where she called her husband Philip Charles instead of Charles Philip. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle could be the next Ronald Reagan, hints agent close to the duchess

Meghan Markle could be the next Ronald Reagan, hints agent close to the duchess
Demi Lovato hits out at false claims about Max Ehrich comparing her to Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato hits out at false claims about Max Ehrich comparing her to Selena Gomez
Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month

Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month
Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies
Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties
Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag
Prince Andrew getting snubbed by the royal family comes as a huge blow to Prince Philip

Prince Andrew getting snubbed by the royal family comes as a huge blow to Prince Philip

Princess Diana had similar plans as Harry and Meghan, involving her ‘true love’, Hasnat Khan

Princess Diana had similar plans as Harry and Meghan, involving her ‘true love’, Hasnat Khan
Meghan Markle proved wrong by Sweden's Princess Sofia?

Meghan Markle proved wrong by Sweden's Princess Sofia?

Latest

view all